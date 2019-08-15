Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Gillian (Crichton) CLACK/STEWART

Gillian (Crichton) CLACK/STEWART Notice
CLACK/STEWART Gillian
(nee Crichton) (Edinburgh)
Gillian sadly passed away, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, beloved partner of Jimmy Stewart, much loved mum of Wendy and Penny, a devoted granny and great-granny, she will be sorely missed. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, at 12.30 pm, all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made at the end of the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019
