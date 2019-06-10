Home

Gilbert McColm (Gibby) McINTYRE

Gilbert McColm (Gibby) McINTYRE Notice
McINTYRE
Gilbert McColm (Gibby) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Gibby, beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved dad of Joanne and Carol, father-in-law of Scott and Adrian and treasured papa of Rebecca, Lauren, Caitlin and Jennifer. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and good friend and neighbour to many. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, June 14, at 1 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be sent to Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 10, 2019
