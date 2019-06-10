|
|
|
McINTYRE
Gilbert McColm (Gibby) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, Gibby, beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved dad of Joanne and Carol, father-in-law of Scott and Adrian and treasured papa of Rebecca, Lauren, Caitlin and Jennifer. A much loved brother, brother-in-law and good friend and neighbour to many. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, June 14, at 1 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be sent to Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 10, 2019
