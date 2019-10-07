|
|
|
WRIGHT
Gerda Rossen
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Gerda, loving wife to the late Frederick, sister to Kjeld and the late Ulla, Palle, Arne and Jes, step-mother to Margaret, Jonathan and Caroline, beloved aunt and great-aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Thanksgiving service at St Thomas' Church, Corstorphine on Monday, October 14, at 2.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only. Donations to the Parkinson's Society and the Leprosy Mission Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 7, 2019