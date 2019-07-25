|
|
|
HUTTON Geraldine (Gerry) (Kingsknowe)
Unexpectedly, after many illnesses bravely borne on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Gerry, beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Bruce, Brian and Lyn and a doting granny and great-granny to the family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Thursday, August 1, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made to Fairmile Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 25, 2019