Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine HUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine (Gerry) HUTTON

Notice Condolences

Geraldine (Gerry) HUTTON Notice
HUTTON Geraldine (Gerry) (Kingsknowe)
Unexpectedly, after many illnesses bravely borne on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Gerry, beloved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Bruce, Brian and Lyn and a doting granny and great-granny to the family. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Thursday, August 1, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made to Fairmile Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.