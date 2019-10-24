Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald McSHANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald McSHANE

Notice Condolences

Gerald McSHANE Notice
McSHANE
Gerald (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, after a long illness, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Gerald, loving husband to Eileen, dad to Michael and Gary, father-in-law to Susan and Elizabeth, devoted grandad to Alex, Emma and Ross, brother to Francis and Margaret. Brother-in-law and uncle to the family. A Requiem Holy Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10 am. Thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, for 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. RIP. There will be a collection in aid of Dementia Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.