McSHANE
Gerald (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, after a long illness, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Gerald, loving husband to Eileen, dad to Michael and Gary, father-in-law to Susan and Elizabeth, devoted grandad to Alex, Emma and Ross, brother to Francis and Margaret. Brother-in-law and uncle to the family. A Requiem Holy Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10 am. Thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, for 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. RIP. There will be a collection in aid of Dementia Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 24, 2019