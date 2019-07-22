|
BURNS Gerald (Ged) (Loanhead / Burdiehouse)
Peacefully, on July 16, 2019, at Marie Curie. Ged, much loved husband of Jane, adored dad to Euan and Craig, loved step father to Emma, Laura and Marco, much loved brother, uncle and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1 pm, to which all friends and family are welcome. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be given in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019