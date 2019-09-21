|
ROBB Georgina (Jean) (Berwick, formerly of Leith, Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, in Berwick Infirmary, after long illnesses on September 18, 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late James, beloved mum of June, Lorraine and the late Irene and a loving nana and great nana. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 12 noon. All welcome. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Berwick-upon-Tweed (01289 307438).
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 21, 2019