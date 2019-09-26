HOLMES Georgina (Georgie)

(nee McGuire) (Edinburgh / Glasgow)

Peacefully, at Murrayside Care Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019, Georgina, beloved wife of the late Frank Holmes, adored mother of their only daughter Michelle, and much loved mother-in-law of Matt. As a wonderful sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to the family she will be greatly missed. To her many friends and colleagues she will be remembered for her love of fun and laughter. Funeral service at St Kentigern's Catholic Church, Parkgrove, Edinburgh on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10.30 am, followed by a committal at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel at

12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. At Georgie's request, please swap the black clothes for something sparkly to celebration of her life. Family flowers only, but donations, if wished, can be made to Murrayside Care Home and these will go specifically to support their "Make A Wish" project, allowing residents' special wishes to come true.