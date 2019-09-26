Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina (nee McGuire) (Georgie) HOLMES

Notice Condolences

Georgina (nee McGuire) (Georgie) HOLMES Notice
HOLMES Georgina (Georgie)
(nee McGuire) (Edinburgh / Glasgow)
Peacefully, at Murrayside Care Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019, Georgina, beloved wife of the late Frank Holmes, adored mother of their only daughter Michelle, and much loved mother-in-law of Matt. As a wonderful sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to the family she will be greatly missed. To her many friends and colleagues she will be remembered for her love of fun and laughter. Funeral service at St Kentigern's Catholic Church, Parkgrove, Edinburgh on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10.30 am, followed by a committal at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel at
12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. At Georgie's request, please swap the black clothes for something sparkly to celebration of her life. Family flowers only, but donations, if wished, can be made to Murrayside Care Home and these will go specifically to support their "Make A Wish" project, allowing residents' special wishes to come true.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.