KELLY Georgina (Gina) (nee Lockie) (Chesser)
Peacefully, at home on September 30, 2019. Gina, beloved wife of Pat, much loved mum to Lynn and Dawn, loving mother-in-law to Peter, devoted granny to Cameron, Lauren and Kirsten, treasured sister and auntie to the family and a good friend to many. Requiem Mass will be held at
St Cuthbert's RC Church, Slateford on Wednesday, October 9, at 9 am and thereafter to Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel at 10 am. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 4, 2019