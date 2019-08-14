|
|
|
GALASHAN Georgina
(Jean White) (Leith)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved partner to Davie, cherished mother to Lorraine, Eileen and Alan, proud grandma to Kirsty and Frazer, great-grandmother to Eva and Frazer and much loved sister to Alan, Billy, the late James and Anne. Service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Saturday, August 17, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019