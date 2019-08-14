Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgina GALASHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgina (Jean White) GALASHAN

Notice Condolences

Georgina (Jean White) GALASHAN Notice
GALASHAN Georgina
(Jean White) (Leith)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved partner to Davie, cherished mother to Lorraine, Eileen and Alan, proud grandma to Kirsty and Frazer, great-grandmother to Eva and Frazer and much loved sister to Alan, Billy, the late James and Anne. Service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Saturday, August 17, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.