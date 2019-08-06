Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00
Warriston Crematorium
Lorimer Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George LANGLANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George William LANGLANDS

Notice Condolences

George William LANGLANDS Notice
LANGLANDS George William (Formerly Musselburgh) Died peacefully, after a short illness on Monday, July 22, 2019, at William Harvey Hospital, Ashford, Kent. Missed greatly by his wife Catherine, sons Cameron and Bruce, son-in-law Declan, grandsons George and Ruben and Bruce's partner Sean. The funeral is to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12 noon. All family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.