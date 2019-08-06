|
LANGLANDS
George William
(Formerly Musselburgh)
Died peacefully, after a short illness on Monday, July 22, 2019, at William Harvey Hospital, Ashford, Kent. Missed greatly by his wife Catherine, sons Cameron and Bruce, son-in-law Declan, grandsons George and Ruben and Bruce's partner Sean. The funeral is to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12 noon. All family and friends are warmly invited to attend. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2019