FYFE George Watkins (Portobello)
Passed away peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, aged 88 years, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. George, beloved father to Lorna and Fiona and grandfather to Christopher, James and Alexander, will be sadly missed. George, formerly British Rail and a long standing member of Royal Musselburgh Golf Club. Funeral service will be held at, Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, December 18, at 12 noon, all are warmly welcomed. Family flowers only please, but should you wish, donations to the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, would be gratefully received. www.hearingdogs.org.uk/donate/
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 6, 2019