ROBSON George (Dod) (Bonnyrigg, formerly Gorebridge)
Very peacefully, with his family beside him, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on May 25, 2019, aged 79 years. George, beloved husband of Evelyn, much loved dad to Karen and Grant, loving father-in-law to Robbie and Elaine, devoted grandad to Ross, Rebecca and Ben and great-grandad to Freddie. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 30, 2019
