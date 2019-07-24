Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
PONT George (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice on July 19, 2019, George, beloved husband of Rose, much loved dad of George, dearly loved grandad of Jamie and Connor, great-grandad to Arran and Amelia and dear brother and uncle of the family. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Monday, July 29, 12.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 24, 2019
