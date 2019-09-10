Home

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
George McINTYRE

McINTYRE
George (Leith)
Peacefully, with his family at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on September 5, 2019, George, (formerly of Scottish & Newcastle Breweries), beloved husband of the late Moira, dad of Gordon and the late Gillian, granda of Robbie, Christie and Alex and brother of Margaret, Maureen and the late Billy and Johnny. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Saturday, September 14, at 11 am, to which all are invited. No flowers please. Collection for St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 10, 2019
