Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00
West Lothian Crematorium
McCOLL
George (Ginger) (Broxburn / formerly of Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on November 11, 2019. In the loving care of Burngrange Care Home West Calder. George Munro McColl, loved husband of Maureen, dearly loved father to Grant, father-in-law to Laura. Devoted grandad and great-papa to Jordan and Jonathan, brother to Elizabeth, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Funeral service will take place at West Lothian Crematorium, on Monday, November 25, at 10 am. No flowers at the families request there will be a collection at the end of the ceremony for Burngrange, who have so attentively cared for George.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2019
