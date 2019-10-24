|
JARVIS George The family of the late George Jarvis of Airth, would like to thank all those who were able to attend his funeral on October 4. Special thanks to Advanced Care Services, FVRH, Falkirk Community Hospital and Airthrey Care Home, who all looked after George admirably. Also thanks to The Rev Jim Todd, William Scott Funeral Directors and The Powfoulis Manor Hotel. A collection was taken in aid of Vascular Dementia which raised £500, this was donated to Alzheimer Scotland.
Always in our thoughts.
A wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, friend and true gentleman.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 24, 2019