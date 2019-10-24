Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George JARVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George JARVIS

Notice

George JARVIS Notice
JARVIS George The family of the late George Jarvis of Airth, would like to thank all those who were able to attend his funeral on October 4. Special thanks to Advanced Care Services, FVRH, Falkirk Community Hospital and Airthrey Care Home, who all looked after George admirably. Also thanks to The Rev Jim Todd, William Scott Funeral Directors and The Powfoulis Manor Hotel. A collection was taken in aid of Vascular Dementia which raised £500, this was donated to Alzheimer Scotland.
Always in our thoughts.
A wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, friend and true gentleman.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.