COMBE George Henderson Liddle (Corstorphine)
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at Manor Grange Care Home, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, aged 76. George beloved dad of Angela, Shirley and Dione and father-in-law of Gordon and Mark. Grandad of Daryl, Liam, Rudi, Leah, Becki, Caitlin and Iera. Great-grandad of Ethan, Lawson and Ayla, Jackson, Rudi and Nuala and Romi and Kolby. A celebration of his life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, August 28, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 23, 2019
