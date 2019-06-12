|
GLASS George (Prestonpans)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Crookston Care Home, on Friday, May 31, 2019, George, dearly loved husband of Stella, much adored dad of Stephen, Paul and the late Melinda, devoted father-in-law to Lesley, beloved brother to Christine, and a dear friend to many. A requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving at approximately 11.15 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Requiescat In Pace.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 12, 2019
