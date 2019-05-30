Home

Suddenly, at home, on May 17, 2019, George, beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved dad to John, George and Fiona, beloved grandfather to Stephanie, Shannon, Louise and Violet. Funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, June 5, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. Enquiries to Scotmid 0131 669 7401.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 30, 2019
