BUCHANAN George (Edinburgh)
George, passed away peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, much loved husband of Evelyn, and dear brother to Mary and the late Tom and Linda. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, November 12, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only please, donations can be made, if desired, on retiral of service, in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 7, 2019
