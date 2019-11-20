|
FRANZESE Genoveffa (Edinburgh)
Genoveffa Franzese (nee Roscilli), suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, wife of the late Antonio, much loved mother to Lauro, Patrizia and Marcello, treasured grandmother, dear mother-in-law, aunt, sister-in-law and cousin. Sister of Antoinetta and Maria of Paris and the late Elisa and Francesco. Funeral to be held at St Mary's RC Cathedral at 12.45 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, thereafter to Mount Vernon for 2.15 pm, to which all are invited. A bus will be available to take mourners to the cemetery and back into the city centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2019