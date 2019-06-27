Home

Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30
Kirk of the Canongate
Edinburgh
Lt. Col. Gary TAIT MBE

TAIT, Lt. Col. Gary, MBE (Edinburgh) Peacefully, at The Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, on Monday, June 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Husband to Valerie, father to Amy, Murray, Fraser and Katie, son to Joan, brother to Harvey, Sharon and Cameron. A funeral service will be held at the Kirk of the Canongate, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, for immediate family only. Donations may be given on retiral in aid of McCrae’s Battalion and the Ancre Somme Association, of which he was chairman and patron respectively.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 27, 2019
