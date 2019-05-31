|
|
|
CAMPBELL Gary (South Gyle)
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Gary, much loved husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend. Gary passed away at St Columba's Hospice on Friday, May 24, 2019, after a battle fought with great humour and strength. There will be a celebration of Gary's life at Warriston Crematoium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, June 7, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 31, 2019
