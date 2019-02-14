Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick PATERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick (Freddy) PATERSON

Notice Condolences

Frederick (Freddy) PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Frederick (Freddy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Loving husband to Lorraine, much loved dad and best pal to Ryan and Ross, son, father-in-law and proud grandad to Kayden, Toby and Innis, brother-in-law and uncle. Retired from Edinburgh Council. Will always be in our hearts forever. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 20, at 2 pm. Family flowers only. Donations welcome at service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.