PATERSON Frederick (Freddy) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Loving husband to Lorraine, much loved dad and best pal to Ryan and Ross, son, father-in-law and proud grandad to Kayden, Toby and Innis, brother-in-law and uncle. Retired from Edinburgh Council. Will always be in our hearts forever. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, February 20, at 2 pm. Family flowers only. Donations welcome at service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2019
