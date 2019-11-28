Home

KIRK Fred (Edinburgh / East Linton)
Peacefully, at Haddington Care Home, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Fred, (formerly BA and BCal Edinburgh Airport), beloved husband of Sheila, father to Jacqueline, father-in-law to James, grandfather to Andrew and Fraser, brother to Mary and the late Jim and Guy. Sadly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, December 6, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired in aid of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 28, 2019
