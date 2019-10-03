|
CRUMLISH Fred (Newtongrange)
Suddenly, on September 21, 2019, Fred, beloved husband of Margaret, devoted dad to Margaret, father-in-law to Jimmy and loving papa to Connor. A memorial service will be held in Seafield Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday, October 8, at 1 pm, thereafter to Portobello Cemetery, where interment will take place at
2 pm, all friends are welcome to both. Flowers may be sent to James Scott & Son, 314 Portobello High St, Edinburgh, EH15 2DA.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 3, 2019