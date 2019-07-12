Home

Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, Frank, dearly loved husband of Emily, beloved dad of Tony and Mike, father-in-law to Helen and Will, much loved grandpa to David and Deborah. Sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. RIP. Formerly of Rowntree Macintosh for over 20 years. Reception and Vigil into St Marys Star of the Sea Church, Constitution Street, on Wednesday, July 17, at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 18, at 12 noon, followed by a cremation at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 1.30 pm. No flowers please, but donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke, Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 12, 2019
