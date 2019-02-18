|
GORMAN Frank (Newtown, St Boswells / Stow / Gorebridge)
Peacefully, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Frank, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of the late Ella, much loved father of Billy and John, grandad to Daniel, Ruth and Luke and father-in-law to Lesley and Caroline. Sorely missed by his beloved dog Skye.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral will take place at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Thursday, February 21, at 2 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, to the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2019
