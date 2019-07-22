|
GILBERTSON Frank (Leith)
Sadly, on Monday, July 8, 2019, after a short illness at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Frank, loving husband to the late Helen. Devoted dad to Jacqueline and Richard, loving father-in-law to Kathleen, adoring grandad to Lyndsay, Michael, Scott and Jamie. Doting great-grandad to Elle. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, July 26, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 22, 2019