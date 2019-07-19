|
|
|
RICHARDSON Francis (Frank) (Cockburnspath / Portobello)
Peacefully, on July 6, 2019, in Marie Curie Hospice. Frank, beloved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Clare and Elaine, loving grandad to Jayden, Robbie, Harrison, Brogan, Taylor, Rebecca and Caoimhe, dear brother to Ian and Allan and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service at Portobello and Joppa Parish Church, Brunstane Road North, on Monday, July 29, at 10.30 am, thereafter to Bankhead Cemetery, Cockburnspath, where interment will take place at 12.15 pm, both to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 19, 2019