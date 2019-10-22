Home

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
MOORE Francis (West Kilbride, formerly Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, in West Kilbride, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Franny, formerly of Gilmerton, Edinburgh, dear brother of John and the late Peter, much loved father of Linda, Yvonne, Leigh, Ryan, Dean, Reece and the late Robert and loving grandfather. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, October 29, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 22, 2019
