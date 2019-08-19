|
O'ROURKE Francis Michael (Innerleithen)
Peacefully, at Hay Lodge Hospital, on August 13, 2019, Francis O'Rourke, after a long illness fought with strength and dignity. Loved and loving dad of Nikki and Roni, treasured grandad, father-in-law, brother, uncle and dear, loyal friend to many. Funeral service will take place on Monday August 26 at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be taken for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019