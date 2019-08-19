Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis O'ROURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Michael O'ROURKE

Notice Condolences

Francis Michael O'ROURKE Notice
O'ROURKE Francis Michael (Innerleithen)
Peacefully, at Hay Lodge Hospital, on August 13, 2019, Francis O'Rourke, after a long illness fought with strength and dignity. Loved and loving dad of Nikki and Roni, treasured grandad, father-in-law, brother, uncle and dear, loyal friend to many. Funeral service will take place on Monday August 26 at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be taken for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.