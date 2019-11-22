Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
09:30
St Kentigern RC Church
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
LARKIN Francis (Big Franny) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Francis, aged 82 years, beloved husband of the late Ena, dearly loved dad of Kevin, Tricia, Angela, Kathleen and the late Michael, a much loved grandad, great-grandad, brother, father-in-law, brother-in-law and a dearly loved friend. A member of Silverknowes Golf Club and president of Edinburgh No 1 Celtic Supporters Club. A funeral Mass will take place at St Kentigern RC Church, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 9.30 am and thereafter to Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 22, 2019
