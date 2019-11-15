Home

Frances Gowan Murray (Denholm) DOWNIE

Frances Gowan Murray (Denholm) DOWNIE Notice
DOWNIE Frances Gowans Murray (nee Denholm) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, on November 7, 2019, in the care of the Western General Hospital, loving wife to the late Ian, mum to Keith and Gail, sister to Margaret and the late Alastair, grandmother to Jacqueline, Jennifer, Marcella and Orianna and great- grandmother to Mia and Callum. Private burial followed by a funeral service at the Corstorphine Old Parish Church, on Thursday, November 21, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 15, 2019
