Frances (Gordon) FORSYTH

FORSYTH Frances (nee Gordon) (Leith / Newhaven)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, Frances, beloved wife of George (Bunny), loving mother to Brenda and the late Peter, Ruth and Lynda, loving grandmother to Kenneth and Joseph, loving great-grandmother to her five great-grandchildren, cherished sister of the large Gordon family and cherished sister-in-law of the Forsyth family. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A graveside service will be held at Piershill Cemetery, 198 Portobello Road, on Thursday, July 18, at 2.30 pm. Everyone welcome. Flowers may be sent to McKenzie and Millar Funeral Directors, 89 Great Junction Street, Leith, EH6 5HZ.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 12, 2019
