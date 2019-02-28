|
|
|
KINNAIRD Frances Elizabeth
(nee Mulhern) (Canonmills)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on February 22, 2019, Frances, beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of Susan, Sheila and Andrew, dearly loved mother-in-law of Graham and Hilary and devoted grandma of Kirsty, Caitlin, Ruaridh, Euan, Sean and Nicole. Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Cathedral, on Thursday, March 7, at 12.45 pm, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery, for 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Mary's Meals.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
