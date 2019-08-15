Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium
DALGLEISH Frances (Tranent)
Passed away peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Frances, much loved wife of Barry, loving mum of Sarah and Andrew, Lauren and Robert, adored nana of Findlay and Cairn, sister of Sheilagh and the late Ronnie. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Tuesday, August 20, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Bright colours to be worn at Fran's request. There will be a retiral collection for Marie Curie. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 15, 2019
