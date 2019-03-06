Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
Florence May (Flo) DOUGLAS

Florence May (Flo) DOUGLAS Notice
DOUGLAS Florence May (Flo) (Edinburgh / West Kilbride / Glasgow)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, Flo, aged 94 years, much loved wife of the late John (Ian), mother to Colin, Neil, Carole and the late Stuart, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law to the family.
Funeral service to be held at
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, March 12, at
12.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Letham Park Care Home Comfort Fund.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 6, 2019
