|
|
|
IWANOW Florence
(nee Woodhouse) (Falkirk / Leith)
Peacefully, at Braeside House, Liberton, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, much loved mum of Celia, aunt to Margaret, Kate and Iain, beloved wife of the late Denis and Tony and step-mum to Annemarie, Stefan and Tony. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, June 7, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of Royal Blind.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
Read More