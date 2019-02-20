|
GARIOCH Florence (Marie) (Liberton / Hutchison)
Marie, 96 years old, peacefully, on Wednesday, February 7, 2019, in the loving care at Erskine Care Home. Will be sadly missed by her children, Yvonne, Billy, Margaret and Linda, wife of the late Ernie, beloved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 26, at 11.30 am, where all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2019
