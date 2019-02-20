Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence GARIOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence (Marie) GARIOCH

Notice Condolences

Florence (Marie) GARIOCH Notice
GARIOCH Florence (Marie) (Liberton / Hutchison)
Marie, 96 years old, peacefully, on Wednesday, February 7, 2019, in the loving care at Erskine Care Home. Will be sadly missed by her children, Yvonne, Billy, Margaret and Linda, wife of the late Ernie, beloved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. The funeral will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 26, at 11.30 am, where all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.