McLELLAN
Fiona (nee Williams) (Gilmerton)
Peacefully, on May 19, 2019, Fiona, early years practitioner at Spinney Lane Nursery, much loved mum of Nicky and Ben, beloved daughter of Geoff and Margaret, dear sister of Phil, David and Rosie, devoted grandma to Selena, Ben, Paige and Ruaridh. Sadly missed by all family and friends. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 am. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, on retiral for Cancer Research UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 4, 2019
