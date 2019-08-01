|
FERGUSON Evelyn (formerly Gowkshill, latterly Dalmeny and Denholm)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital on Monday, July 29, 2019, Evelyn, aged 92 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Tom, dear mum of Jim, Drew and Gordon and much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great- grandmother to her family. Cremation service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel at 2 pm, on Wednesday, August 7, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 1, 2019