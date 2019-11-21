|
|
|
MALCOLM Euphemia (Fay) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Fay, beloved wife of the late Douglas (Dougie), loving mum to Sheila, Yvonne, Douglas and the late Fay, much loved granny to Faye, Tracy, Charisse, Darren, Nicola, Lisa, Tiffany, Douglas, Alexandria, Craig and the late Rachel and a loving great-granny and great-great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, November 28, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. At Fay's request please wear something red.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 21, 2019