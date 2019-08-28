|
GORDON Euphemia Florence (Fay) (Prestonfield)
Peacefully, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Fay, loving mum of Lorraine and Iain, mother-in-law of Pam, nana to Andrew, Garry, Stacey, Jason, Darren and Ryan and a loving great-nana. Reception into St Teresa of Lisieux, Niddrie Mains Road on Sunday, September 1, at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 2, at 9.30 am, followed by a burial at 11 am, at Mortonhall Cemetery. Rest in peace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 28, 2019