Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Euphemia GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Euphemia Florence (Fay) GORDON

Notice Condolences

Euphemia Florence (Fay) GORDON Notice
GORDON Euphemia Florence (Fay) (Prestonfield)
Peacefully, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Fay, loving mum of Lorraine and Iain, mother-in-law of Pam, nana to Andrew, Garry, Stacey, Jason, Darren and Ryan and a loving great-nana. Reception into St Teresa of Lisieux, Niddrie Mains Road on Sunday, September 1, at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, September 2, at 9.30 am, followed by a burial at 11 am, at Mortonhall Cemetery. Rest in peace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.