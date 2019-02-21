|
MURRAY Etta (Henrietta)
(nee Nicholson) (Cockenzie)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, February 14, 2019, Etta, beloved wife of Joe, loving mum to Yvonne and Joanne and much loved mother-in-law and gran.
A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, February 28, at 1 pm. Etta's loved ones would like to invite friends and family to join them afterwards at the Royal Musselburgh Golf Club to celebrate Etta's life.
Family flowers only please, but donations to the British Lung Foundation are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 21, 2019
