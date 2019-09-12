|
McLAUCHLAN
Ethel (Gilmerton)
Suddenly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Ethel, loving and devoted wife to Jock, loving mother to Johnny and Amanda, loving mother-in-law to Vicki, loving grandmother to Iona and Skye, loving sister to Ian and loving auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 17, at Tron Kirk Gilmerton & Moredun Church Craigour Gardens, at 10.30 am, interment thereafter in Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, Old Dalkeith Road, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are welcome. Flowers if desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 12, 2019