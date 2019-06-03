Home

SANDILANDS Esther In loving memory of my darling wife Esther, who passed away 5 years ago today on June 3, 2014.
It is sad to walk the road alone,
Instead of side by side,
But to all there comes a moment,
When the ways of life divide.
You gave me years of happiness,
Then came sorrow and tears,
But you left me beautiful memories,
I will treasure throughout the years.
Always in our hearts,
Deeply loved and sorely missed.
by Ken and all her family, friends and colleagues.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 3, 2019
