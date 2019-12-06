|
MORISETTI Ernest George (Edinburgh)
93 years, peacefully, at Yeovil District Hospital, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, with his beloved wife by his side. Much loved husband to Maureen, dearest father of Paul and Vicki and of Jane, Paula, and Annette (nee Gallienne) and so proud of his 8 grandchildren and extended family. Funeral service on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11.20 am, at Yeovil Crematorium, Yeovil, Somerset. No flowers please, but donations to the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS).
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 6, 2019