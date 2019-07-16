|
LAMOND Ermin (Wallyford)
Passed away peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, July 8, 2019. Ermin, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Moira and Ermin, father-in-law of Eddie and Jane, grandfather of Steven, Darren, Grace and Kate, great-grandfather of Max and Ella. A service will be held at St Clement's Parish Church, on Monday, July 22, at 10 am, followed by a committal at Seafield Crematorium, at 11 am. All friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 16, 2019