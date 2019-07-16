Home

Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00
St Clement's Parish Church
Committal
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00
Seafield Crematorium
Ermin LAMOND Notice
LAMOND Ermin (Wallyford)
Passed away peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, July 8, 2019. Ermin, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Moira and Ermin, father-in-law of Eddie and Jane, grandfather of Steven, Darren, Grace and Kate, great-grandfather of Max and Ella. A service will be held at St Clement's Parish Church, on Monday, July 22, at 10 am, followed by a committal at Seafield Crematorium, at 11 am. All friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 16, 2019
